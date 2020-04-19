Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

