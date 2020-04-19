Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply