WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WPX Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,003,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,489,000 after buying an additional 585,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 11,549,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,631,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.