WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.59% of WPX Energy worth $90,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 528,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after buying an additional 2,071,803 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,591,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after buying an additional 640,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,467,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.93.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. Equities analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

