X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,123.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $793,165.72 and approximately $7,123.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000597 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00075182 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 53,331,076,525 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

