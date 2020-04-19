YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0266 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and $11.30 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.10 or 0.02758089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

