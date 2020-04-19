Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

YJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 84,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,134. Yunji has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $668.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

