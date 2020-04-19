Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $4,031,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 493,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

