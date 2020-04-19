Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.87. 117,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.14.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.