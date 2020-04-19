Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report sales of $6.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the highest is $7.24 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $5.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $30.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $33.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.50 million, with estimates ranging from $35.02 million to $49.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 77.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CTSO opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,062.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

