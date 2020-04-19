Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.87). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB lowered their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETTX opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

