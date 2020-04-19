Zacks: Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $888.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $888.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.27 million and the lowest is $877.90 million. Genpact posted sales of $809.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Genpact’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $110,322,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after acquiring an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.