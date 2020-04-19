Zacks: Analysts Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.33). Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 3,337,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,284. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lovesac by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

