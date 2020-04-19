Zacks: Analysts Set $20.50 Price Target for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 256,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNTY opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

