Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after buying an additional 752,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 456,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 278,403 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.81. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

