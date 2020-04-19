Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.29. Hess posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

In related news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz bought 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,582 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 92,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hess by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hess by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 4,442,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

