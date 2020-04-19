Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Post Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report earnings per share of $4.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the lowest is $4.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $20.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $20.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.54 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $285,299.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,643 shares of company stock worth $1,532,484. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

HII stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 532,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

