Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce sales of $53.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $57.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $233.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.90 million to $278.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.05 million, with estimates ranging from $308.70 million to $333.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.