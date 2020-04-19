Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $103.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.97 million. Pacira Biosciences reported sales of $91.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year sales of $438.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $543.54 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -136.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.