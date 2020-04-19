Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,741,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 310,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,062,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

