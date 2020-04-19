Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.61. Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mastercraft Boat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 429,570 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 723,928 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,325. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $133.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

