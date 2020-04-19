Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.52). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04.

ZYNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 343,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.54. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

