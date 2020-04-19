Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:GSL opened at $4.17 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $68.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 148,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.