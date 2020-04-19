Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given $20.17 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

