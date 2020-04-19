Zacks: Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Federated Hermes’ rating score has improved by 21.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $23.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Federated Hermes an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

FHI opened at $21.03 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.