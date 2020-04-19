Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $37.89 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

