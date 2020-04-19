Zacks: Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given $80.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Novanta’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $80.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.06. Novanta has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

