Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.64 ($48.42).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Zalando stock traded up €0.90 ($1.05) on Friday, reaching €43.70 ($50.81). 591,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.20.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

