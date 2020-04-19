Zap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,671.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Zap has a total market cap of $311,780.79 and approximately $23,671.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.11 or 0.04536064 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005301 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

