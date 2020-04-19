Zcoin (XZC) Reaches Market Cap of $38.27 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.27 million and $19.96 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00053675 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.02525620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.03280818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00597912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00801257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00076865 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00656945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,932,643 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, TDAX, Cryptopia, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Huobi, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Koinex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

