Zealium One Day Volume Hits $7.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,899.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 92% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004752 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,951,306 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,306 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

