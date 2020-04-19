Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.33.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 373,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,546. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.