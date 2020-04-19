Zeepin (ZPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $504.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $353,144.25 and $504.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

