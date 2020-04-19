Zel Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $42.79 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00652709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00135852 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00079223 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001580 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 99,694,550 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

