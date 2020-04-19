Zen Protocol (ZP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,154.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 293.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $822,405.34 and approximately $8,154.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 731.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.02724304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

