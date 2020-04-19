Zero (ZER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $97,085.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $97,085.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00649315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00136246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00079067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

