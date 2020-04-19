Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $58,227.54 and $2,986.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.03270221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00767282 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000589 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,484,880 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

