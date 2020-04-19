Zilla Market Capitalization Tops $220,785.42 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $220,785.42 and approximately $9,982.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.02724304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.