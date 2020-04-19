Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $43.19 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Coinhub, OTCBTC and BitForex. Zilliqa has a market cap of $43.19 million and $7.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.02741125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00225205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,354,186,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,718,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, BitForex, BitMart, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, WazirX, BiteBTC, Hotbit, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin, DEx.top, Coinhub, Binance, GOPAX, Koinex, UEX, Huobi, Tokenomy, Coinone, Korbit, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Bithumb, FCoin, AirSwap, DDEX, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

