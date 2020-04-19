Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Z stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. 2,940,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $279,905.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,927. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $15,687,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

