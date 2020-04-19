Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.97. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

