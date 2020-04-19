Zipper (ZIP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $461,361.00

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $832,621.32 and $461,361.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037225 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 202.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001297 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

