Zippie Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Zippie has a total market cap of $331,593.18 and approximately $30.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.02758292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.