ZMINE Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $81,244.20 and approximately $215.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00423372 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 207.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031124 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004456 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

