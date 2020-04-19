ZPER Price Reaches $0.0004 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, ZPER has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $527,709.37 and approximately $3,721.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00077894 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00425994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001057 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 208.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00031213 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004468 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, BitForex, Allbit, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

