ZrCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00013420 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $88,168.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.16 or 0.02801238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227393 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

