ZTCoin (ZT) One Day Volume Hits $2.97 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. ZTCoin has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.11 or 0.04494015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005308 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008774 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

