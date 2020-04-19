ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $149,597.75 and $542.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00802260 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,038,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,038,069 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

