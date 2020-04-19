ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0014 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 195.9% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $64,859.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

