ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Hits Market Cap of $11.22 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $11.22 million and $167,353.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZVCHAIN Profile

ZVCHAIN was first traded on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 539,078,454 coins and its circulating supply is 526,907,584 coins. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain. The official website for ZVCHAIN is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

