Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 5,360.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Zymeworks worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYME. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 492.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

